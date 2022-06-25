Foundation holds Annual Science Quiz Competition for public secondary schools in Anambra

The Prince Emeka Ayabazu Foundation has completed this year’s 2022 annual science quiz competition among public secondary school students in Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the annual programme, sponsored by the Managing Director of I. A Mesco Ventures Nigeria Limited, Prince Emeka Ayabazu, was aimed at enhancing brilliant academic performance among public secondary school students and encouraging more students to embrace science subjects.

The cash prices, certificates, book prizes and trophies prizes were given to the winners to serve as an impetus to achieving these aims.

The grand finale/award ceremony of the competition, organized by I. A Ventures Nig. Limited in collaboration with the State Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC), took place at the ASUBEB conference hall, Awka, on Friday.

In his remarks, Prince Ayabazu, who was represented by Deacon Emmanuel Okeke, said, “supporting our educational system through this quiz programme will further encourage and provoke our teeming youths’ self-confidence and dependence, build their capacity, digitalized them, improve their innovations and creativity, help them discover and actualise their talents through capacity building, thereby leading to self-sustenance.”

Okeke said that the Foundation started the education encouragement programme in 2009 and it will continue, to ensure that education gets to every poor and vulnerable household in Anambra state.

Hopefully, the Science quiz, in no distant time could be extended to private secondary schools in the state, Okeke added.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, while declaring the event open, said skill acquisition in line with the state government reformed education system remains the main focus of governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The Commissioner advised the sponsor, Prince Ayabazu, to upgrade the programme to Newspapers, Radio and Television advertisements for wider participation.





In her remarks, the Anambra State Executive Secretary and the quiz facilitator, Mrs Ndidi Stella Oranusi, said that the purpose of the quiz was to test the intellectual abilities to participate students and prepare them for greater educational attainments in life.

According to the PPSSC boss, all the public Senior Secondary Schools in Anambra State (SS2 students), precisely, participate in the competition which took place at three levels; Local Government, Zonal and State levels.

She said the students were tested in five subjects, which included physics, chemistry, biology, Mathematics and English Language.

He added that since the inauguration of the program in 2009, students have won various awards in the state finals, this includes cash prices, certificates, book prizes and trophies.

She said the Anambra State Government in recognition of Prince Ayabazu’s efforts in building education in the state, gave him an award of Excellence in 2021.

She use the event, to plead with other well-meaning Anambrarians to emulate the kind gesture of Prince Emeka Ayabazu, to move education in the state to a global level.

Mrs Oranusi, commended the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for the huge success of the programme.

Students who made it to the final stage of the 2022 edition with various motivational prizes, were Miss Nnakenyi Chisom of Maria Regina Secondary School Nnewi, (1st position), Emekegbuna Chinecherem of QRC School Onitsha (2nd position), Ezenwune Favour of LSSS School Adazi (Anaocha LGA, 3rd position), Adigwe Chisom of LSSS Adazi (Anaocha LGA, 4th position), Nweje Soluchukwu of DMGS Onitsha, 5th position while Abara Elvis of St. Charles College Onitsha ends with the sixth position.

Miss Nnakenyi Chisom, on behalf of others, thanked the state government, the Foundation, her teachers and her parent for the kind motivation.

