2023: Omo-Agege returns unopposed as APC guber flagbearer in Delta

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has been returned unopposed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Party (APC) for next year’s election in Delta State.

Of the 1,235 accredited delegates from the 25 council areas, Omo Agege polled 1,190 as the sole aspirant while one invalid vote was recorded.

The election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Monday Udoh-Tom.

Declaring the results, the returning officer, Mrs Oyibo Nwaneri certified that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, having scored the highest number of valid votes hereby declare the winner of this primary election.

Speaking shortly after collecting his certificate of return, the deputy senate president commended the conducted of APC faithful and thanked all party officials and members for the confident reposed in him.

Omo-Agege promised to rescue Delta State, lamenting that the state has experienced gross failure in the past seven years in the hands of the PDP administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.





“In the last seven and half years, Delta State has been misruled. We have had close to N900 billion but what is on the ground is not commensurate,” he said.

