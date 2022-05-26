FG moves to address rejection of Nigerian agro export products

The Federal government is seeking a solution to stop the rejection of Nigerian export products especially the agro products at the international market.

Over the years, rejection of the Nigerian products by the international market remains one of the major challenges for the export sector in the country.

On Thursday, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo inaugurated a committee to look into the issue of rejection of Nigeria agro produce in the international market.

The committee which draws its members from the ministry and some parastatals of the ministry and Ministry of Agriculture is headed by the Director, Commodities and Export Department with Mr Suleiman Audu. The Committee is charged with the responsibility of identifying the major causes of the rejection of the agro produce and proffer appropriate recommendations.

While inaugurating the committee, the Minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo said the federal government placed a lot of emphasis on the promotion of non-oil commodity exports.

He noted that in recent times, Nigeria’s agro-products have been suffering from export rejection by most countries of Asia, Europe and America.





Adebayo explained further that the rejection has led to huge financial losses with its attendant negative impact on the supply value chain and job creation.

He stressed that the international market is competitive and welcomes products of high quality with relevant certifications and quality packaging that is environmentally friendly.

The Minister said the problem of quality, standard, certification and appropriate packaging for made-in-Nigeria products for export has been a recurring issue hence the need to set up the technical committee to address the issue and proffer appropriate recommendations.

According to the statement, the terms of reference for the committee include; “To identify the major causes for the export reject of Nigerian agro commodities, determine the roles played by exporters or institutional infractions that tend to promote export reject of Nigerian agro commodities.

“Suggest measures necessary to strengthen the capacity of exporters to improve the quality, standard, certification, and packaging for made-in-Nigeria products for export, develop the policy framework for Global Gap certification and quality packaging that is environmentally friendly for global trade.

“Suggest ways of getting government at all levels to support farmers to key into Global Gap certification for increased productivity and export, suggest appropriate model/partnership for the development of standard storage facilities for products before arriving at their final destinations, suggest means of strengthening assessment of export products by the appropriate and designated competent authorities and suggest other measures the committee deems fit to curb infractions and improve acceptability of Nigerian agro exports global.”

The Committee was given six weeks within which to submit its report.

