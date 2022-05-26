Kwara governor secures APC’s ticket for second term

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara governor secures ticket, 8-member zoning committee, hijab wearing, Kwara govt maintains stand on hijab wearing, Tsaragi community seeks intervention, Willing schoolgirls free, Kwara warns employers of labour, Kwara commiserates with families , YCE calls for grading of Kwara traditional rulers, Lawmaker hails Kwara governor, Kwara government lauds FGKwara government lauds FG, Kwara to give malaria care, Kwara pensioners urge governor, Kwara governor urges unity, Kwara launches interest-free loans, Easter: Kwara governor urges, Court restrains Kwara govt, Hold Kwara governor responsible, AbdulrazaqInsecurity, Kwara ready to partner, APC stakeholders back Kwara gov ,Kwara supports 2300 victims, Kwara, revenue, government, relaxes curfew, Kwara inaugurates panel, AbdulRazaq meets traditional rulers, Offa N150m accident ward, flood victims,COVID-19, ile arugbo, Kwara state, Kwara, FG, Clean Kwara Campaign, Kwara communities beg government, Kwara presents appointment letters, 2014-2019 UBEC funds, Kwara govt enrols indigents, COVID-19,owo isowo, loan, kwarans, kwara, health workers, Kwara, N21bn backlog of LG gratuities, examination malpractice in Kwara, examination, Kwara, principals, traditional rulers , better welfare, Kwara government, , Late Kwara governors dad, Kwara, facemask, Kwara cancels eid prayers, COVID-19 fund, tourism sector, Kwara 1,600 civil servants
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara State Governor

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State was, on Thursday, elected to contest for second term during the governorship primaries held in Ilorin, on Thursday evening.

The governor was elected through affirmation by five delegates each from 193 wards, making a total of 965 accredited delegates.

According to the national officer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that conducted the primaries, Emmanuel Dan-Daura, the delegates were made to go through affirmation since the governor was the only candidate that submitted expression of interest form to the national headquarters of the party

The governor in his brief remarks before the conduct of the primary, thanked the delegates and members of the party, saying, “I didn’t take your support for granted.”

He said his administration has taken the state to high level of progress in the last three years in every ward in the state in such sectors as agriculture, education, health, workers’ welfare etc.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Kwara governor secures second term ticket

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Kwara governor secures second term ticket

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Abiodun secures re-election ticket in Ogun

Latest News

Presidential ticket: Osinbajo gets crowdfunding platform

Latest News

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu emerges Lagos APC gov candidate

Latest News

APC primaries: Ondo aspirants kick against process of primary election

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More