Kwara governor secures APC’s ticket for second term

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State was, on Thursday, elected to contest for second term during the governorship primaries held in Ilorin, on Thursday evening.

The governor was elected through affirmation by five delegates each from 193 wards, making a total of 965 accredited delegates.

According to the national officer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that conducted the primaries, Emmanuel Dan-Daura, the delegates were made to go through affirmation since the governor was the only candidate that submitted expression of interest form to the national headquarters of the party

The governor in his brief remarks before the conduct of the primary, thanked the delegates and members of the party, saying, “I didn’t take your support for granted.”

He said his administration has taken the state to high level of progress in the last three years in every ward in the state in such sectors as agriculture, education, health, workers’ welfare etc.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Kwara governor secures second term ticket

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Kwara governor secures second term ticket