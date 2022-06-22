2023: Obi’s supporters only exist on social media ― APC Chieftain, Nabena

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Honourable Yekini Nabena, has said Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, candidates of the People’s Democratic Party and Labour Party, respectively constitute no threat to the All Progressives Congress standard-bearer in next general elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Honourable Nabena who dismissed Obi supporters as social media tigers said ” the so-called ‘Obedient movement’ only exists on social media and after the coming elections they will naturally turn to disobedient movement, and later obituary because the movement will naturally vamoose.”

On the candidate of the main opposition party, the APC chieftain who incidentally is from Bayelsa State in the south geo-political zone said the ruling party candidate will defeat the PDP in the zone despite Delta state governor, Peter Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate.

“The APC will secure nothing less than 2.1 million votes from Escravos to Forcados to Brass and Bonny, in Niger Delta during the coming presidential election. This is because our people are massively coming out to get their PVC and they know the right party and candidate to vote for when the time comes.”

He maintained that outside the South-South and the southwest, the APC candidate would defeat Atiku Abubakar in the other four geopolitical zones across the country while appealing to the Independent National Electoral Commission to remain vigilant in order to surmount election rigging.

“PDP is nothing to talk about as far as the 2023 general election is concerned, although we are watching them keenly based on their past records because we already know their plans and what they are banking on.

‘The only hope for the PDP is to hack INEC server, not the votes of Nigerians to win an election. You can see practically that even the recent governorship election in Ekiti state PDP lost its usual second place and I doubt if it can regain that second position anymore in the coming 2023 general elections.”

The former APC spokesman, however, called on the electoral umpire to put measures in place that will forestall local or foreign attacks on its servers.

“I will plead with INEC to properly secure its server because PDP hackers are at work, they are not sleeping, they are test running their system now. I also call on Nigerians and real voters to be watchful and ensure that their votes are protected in 2023.”

