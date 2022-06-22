Kogi Assembly passes local government autonomy bill

Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the Local Government autonomy bill.

This followed the consideration of the bill to alter the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended which seek to abolish the Joint Account of the State and Local Governments.

The bill also seeks to create different Accounts for Local Governments where they are expected to receive their allocation from the Federation Account.

The Lawmakers in their various contributions unanimously threw their support behind the bill, describing it as timely.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Alfa Rabiu noted that the bill which will enhance democracy will also provide financial independence at the Local Government level.

The member representing Olamaboro Constituency, Anthony Ujah explained that the bill is long overdue, saying it will reduce financial pressure on the State Governments.

While the member representing Adavi, Ibrahim Usman stated that the bill will enhance development at the grassroots, Lokoja one counterpart, Umar Tenimu noted that Local Governments have not been able to meet their responsibilities due to the Joint Account.

Meanwhile, the President of Kogi State Chapter, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE), Comrade Tade Adeyemi, has applauded the State Assembly for the passage of the bill saying the passage would ensure security and development in the council areas.

He urged other State Assemblies to ensure the passage of the bill so as to get the required two-thirds majority at the National Assembly.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP