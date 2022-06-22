Unpaid gratuities: Pensioners vow to shutdown Ogun

Hours after workers in the service of the Ogun State government threatened a showdown over non-remittance of deductions, pensioners had also vowed to shut down the state in protest over the non-payment of 10 years of gratuities and other entitlements.

The pensioners under the umbrella of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), gave the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, a 14 -day ultimatum to address their demands.

The senior citizens gave the ultimatum in a letter jointly signed by the state Chairman and secretary of NUP, Waheed Oloyede and Bola Lawal respectively.

They bemoaned the poor condition of living of members of the Union submitting that “most pensioners are on N5,000 monthly pension, which is not enough to feed dogs of a governor in one day, yet the elder citizens are denied of their paltry sum”.

Parts of their demands included non-implementation of the consequential increase in pension approved by the Federal Government since 2019 and non-payment of the May 2022 pension.

The Union said, “It could be observed that since the inception of your administration in this state, the elder citizens have been treated with nonchalant attitude culminating into unprecedented sufferings of the pensioners in the State.

“It is unfortunate that the non-payment of pension coincided with the period of party primaries both at the state and national levels.

“Much as we are not against political activities, we are seriously against the situation where political activities expenditures are the bane of Pensioners hunger.

"In view of aforementioned, the Ogun State Pensioners are fully ready to demand for their right by the only option they have an unprecedented protest. Enough is enough.





“The Ogun State Government is hereby given 14days ultimatum to implement all our demands and pay both May and June 2022 monthly pension in full, otherwise the fire on the mountain would drop down.”

“We know some governors who came into office at the same time with Your Excellency who has paid between N18 billion to N25 billion to offset unpaid gratuities they met on the ground, but unfortunately, the Ogun State government paid only N2 billion out of N68 billion on the ground in three years, meaning that many pensioners would die without being paid their life entitlements.”

While reacting, the State Head of Service, Dr Nofiu Aigoro, said the government would address the pensioners’ and workers’ demands.

He confirmed the receipt of letters, saying that government would not want any disruption in the state by a way of protest or industrial action.

He said “We have received the letters and it’s been attended to, through His Excellency, the governor.

“Hopefully, the government will address it (before the expiration of the ultimatum). This is because as a government, we won’t want any disruption.

“That’s what I can say for now.”

