2023: Nigerians lost faith in APC govt over spate of insecurity ― Bishop Chukwu

Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Peter Chukwu has prayed for peaceful free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

According to him, only a free and fair election can enable Nigerians to elect credible leaders that will solve the problems of the country.

The Bishop disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital after the inauguration of the Catholic Media Practitioners Association (CAMPAN) Ebonyi branch.

Chukwu, who also noted that the people of Nigeria have lost faith in the federal government following the spate of insecurity everywhere in the country, further condemned incessant kidnapping, killings and destruction of churches by hoodlums in the country.

He, however, noted that people who are rational are no longer comfortable with what is happening in the country and expressed the fear that the continued existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity was under serious question mark if the situation was not solved.

“People who are rational are very uncomfortable with what is going on. So, it is very unfortunate. Appeals have not helped in this government. We have lost faith in the current government to restore security.

“What we are praying for is peaceful free and fair elections that will usher in God-chosen leaders who will solve the problems of this country and if that problem is not solved, the continued existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity is under a very serious question mark,” he stated.

The Bishop called on journalists to hold candidates for the 2023 general elections to account and task for them to present their manifestos to the people to enable Nigerians to select and elect credible leaders at the polls.

“We are approaching the general elections. Hold candidates to task, charge them to present their manifestoes to our people, what they wish to accomplish if they are elected into office and take them to task if they are bringing some pretentious claims in their past records so that our people will be able to examine these potential leaders as they make up their minds.

“I am very worried that Priests have become targets of kidnappers and killers. Sometimes, they kidnap and end up killing our priests. We have lost so many priests in the North, in the Middle Belt and even in the South-East and it is very worrisome but I am not surprised because priests and prophets have always been victims of persecution in the church history.





“It shows what the priests represent, what we stand for and what we preach is sprinkling and instead of repenting, they decided to fight back and they fought back by killing, kidnapping, torturing and destroying our churches but I am consoled by the statement of Christ in Mathew chapter 16 that the gate of the underworld shall never prevail against the church. The church comes out stronger even when you push it to the wall,” Chukwu said.