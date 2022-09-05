Stakeholders move to end insecurity in Middle Belt

In its search for lasting peace in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, a non-governmental organisation, the Middle Belt Brain Trust (MBBT) in collaboration with Institute for Integrated Transition (IFIT), on Monday, organised a 2-day Capacity Building Training of Traditional Rulers in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The programme code-named: “Community Grievance Management Training for Traditional Rulers”, also witnessed the unavailing of a research report tagged: Ending Violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt; A Strategic Report on Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Sule acknowledged the strategic role MBBT under the leadership of General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), has been playing in peacebuilding across communities in the state.

He said the training for traditional rulers by the body could not have come at a better with the recent security concern occasioned by the influx of criminal elements into the state.

He noted that the theme of the event, “Community Grievance Management Training for Traditional Rulers” resonated with the commitment of his administration to supporting traditional rulers who are key partners in the maintenance of peace and unity in the state.

He also stated that the theme was also in tandem with the policy thrust of his administration towards stemming the tide of insecurity not only in the state but the North-central and the country at large.

“I must say that there could be no better choice of the theme than this, considering the spate of insecurity in the country and the need to evolve measures towards its management,” he noted.

He noted that the body’s research report, which offered a comprehensive picture of the intricate forces causing conflict in the state would add to the administration’s efforts in tackling insecurity.

He added: “As you are aware, the traditional institution plays pivotal roles in the maintenance of peace and security at the grassroots. This is why the government has continued to accord priority attention to the institution by providing the enabling environment for our royal fathers to contribute their quota to peaceful co-existence and societal development.

“I must say that this summit is timely, as it will provide technical capacity and support in the areas of leadership, alternative dispute resolution, ethics, do no harm principles, arbitration skills and how to design and improve community-based dispute resolution mechanisms for effective security coverage.

“The training will also reinforce the existing State Government initiative, tagged Community-based conflict resolution mechanism, essentially focused on resolving conflicts in our communities. This mechanism ensures synergy among the conventional security agents and the community leaders, ranging from the traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders, critical stakeholders, youth, among others with a view to resolving issues amicably.”

