2023: Makinde is isolated politically, cannot win again ― Adelabu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 2019 gubernatorial candidate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Bayo Adelabu, on Monday, said it will be impossible for Governor Seyi Makinde to be re-elected governor next year.

Adelabu, who spoke during a news conference ahead of his next Monday declaration for the governorship race in APC, said Makinde had been isolated politically, having lost the coalition members who stepped down for him to win in 2019.

The Agbaakin Parakoyi of Ibadanland said the aboriginal leaders of the governor’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who have been dumping him for the APC, have added weight to the odds that are stacked against Makinde’s re-election in 2023.

According to Adelabu, Makinde would not have been governor today if a former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, had not put a coalition together in a bid to stop the late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, from installing a successor.

He said Makinde in three years of his governorship has shown a lack of understanding of what government is and the people of the state knowing the difference between a secure state that the late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, gave them and what currently obtains in the state.

"The last three years have provided me with the sober opportunity to review our state of the nation, as it concerns Oyo State. After this introspection, I come to the humble conclusion that our dear state can be better than what we have at the moment. This is definitely not the best we can offer at the Pace Setter state.





“I have observed the deficiencies of the present Oyo State Government being led by Engineer Seyi Makinde. These deficiencies point unerringly to an unspeakable lack of understanding about what is called government business. Government business is not a trade which any man does for his personal emoluments or aggrandizement.

“Unfortunately, but really, the current Oyo State Government is failing daily and woefully on fundamental departments of government business. For instance, the security of lives and properties which is the true end and aim of government is a distant achievement for Makinde’s government.

“His government has enthroned thuggery and hooliganism as the official controllers of Oyo State. The indigenes and residents in the Pacesetter state cannot sleep with their two eyes closed and talk less of doing businesses of life with peace and progress.

“The excellency of government is no longer excellent in Oyo State in the light of our sordid performance in the environment, education, health, security, and agriculture among others.

“Our hitherto neat environment has become sanitary eyesores. Heap of refuse is everywhere in the medians of the majority of roads in the blessed city of Ibadan. The government thinks it can convince anybody with his fluke performance by the provision of streetlights in salient places.

“It is even paradoxical that the engineer in control of the state is powering streetlights with generators instead solar lights that are the order of the modern century.

“Most of you will recollect that I voluntarily retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Deputy Governor in order to enter the political fray and give the people of Oyo State first-class and most excellent governance as I have done in every place I have served whether in the private or public sector.

“I’m a man whose history or past is not shrouded in any shady business ordeal. My past to the present is like an open book before all of you. And without being immodest and with all sense of decency and humility, I have been an excellent performer everywhere I have served and my records are there for public scrutiny.

“I am a staunch believer of transparency in governance with zero tolerance for corruption and governance by utter propaganda with nothing concrete to show for it,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of him clinching the party’s ticket, Adelabu said not only does the history of the progressives in fielding tried candidates favour him, but his qualities and love for the state necessitated his bringing all his investment to the state and thereby creating jobs for over 2, 000 youths, among others, stand him higher than others.

Some of the chieftains of the APC who graced the event were Senator Ayo Adeseun, factional chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Alhaji Wasiu Ajimobi, Chief Akinade Fijabi, Honourable Saheed Fijabi, Alhaji Bashir Nureni, Lekan Adeyemo, Isiaka Alimi, former Speaker, Olagunju Ojo, Honourable Kunle Sanda, Chief Babalola, Chief Labankadi, Honourable Lasun Adebunmi, Alhaji Gani Alade, Alhaja Juwon Adewuyi, Chief Sola Ogunbode, Samuel Egunjobi, Adekanye Lafisoye, Rotimi Ajanaku, Farouk Arisekola, Mabel Williams and many others.

