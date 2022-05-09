GEEP: FG pledges resolve towards tackling poverty, insecurity

Federal Government, on Monday, pledged resolve towards tackling the menace of poverty across the country, as part of ongoing efforts aimed at curbing the ravaging insecurity and other social vices.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance in Abuja, during the advanced training on Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) 2.0 digitisation and registration for programme managers and master trainers.

The minister who was represented by the National Coordinator of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Dr Umar Bindir, explained that the beneficiaries will be trained in using digital skills to eradicate poverty.

She said: “Poverty is an issue in our nation and it is very high. There are people in this country, irrespective of the region, that have not seen light or water for 60 years. You need to go to your respective villages to understand what I am talking about. You will see a poor man marrying many wives and giving birth to many children to continue the chain of poverty.

“The issue of poverty has been faced by different governments, with attempts to tackle it under different programmes. In 2019, in order to tackle the issue of poverty, President Muhammadu Buhari created the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, saddling Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq with the task of rescuing millions of Nigerians from poverty, especially under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

“Poverty is the cause of different forms of insecurity, including kidnapping, farmer-herder crisis, etc. The kidnappings heard in Nigeria are being carried out by young people between 15-25 years. This is one of the reasons the Federal Government introduced the N-Power programme, under NSIP, to ensure that youths are employed after graduation.





“For me, this training is an opportunity for the beneficiaries and participants from different parts of the country to acquire digital skills.

“This training needs humility. Partnership and cooperation are needed to achieve the objectives of the training.

“Share your skills to actualise your ambition and help the federal government in realising its objectives of lifting millions of Nigerians from poverty,” she urged the beneficiaries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. GEEP: FG pledges resolve towards tackling poverty, insecurity

GEEP: FG pledges resolve towards tackling poverty, insecurity