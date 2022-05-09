Sit-at-home: Gunmen with AK-47 rifles set shuttle bus ablaze in Onitsha

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka 
Gunmen, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, machetes, and cutlasses have set a shuttle bus ablaze.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened at the Okpoko area of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State late on Monday.

Although no life was lost, it was gathered that the gunmen attacked the bus and ordered the driver and the occupants out before setting fire to it.

They were said to also block the major street linking the community with used tyres and iron bars before finally leaving the vicinity.

