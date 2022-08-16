2023: Lagos APC tasks members on conflict resolution, winning elections

As part of efforts to reconcile aggrieved members and reposition the party, the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked its members on conflict management and resolution, saying these are essential ingredients to winning elections.

Members of the party gave the charge at a one-day seminar organised by the party secretariat for members of the executive council and LGA chairmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

The seminar had in attendance members of the state apex advisory body, Governance Advisory Council, party chieftains and members of the party across the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in the state.

The spokesman of the party, Hon Seye Oladejo said it was aimed at repositioning and preparing the party for a clear edge in subsequent elections.

He said, “It’s not just about the 2023 elections but also about repositioning the party and setting new agendas. The party has new executive members in place at various levels as a result of the last congress of the party.

“Basically, the idea is to reposition the party to give us a clear edge as an organised party. As we continue to countdown to elections, we are putting our house in order to prepare us for the task ahead.

“One of the topics of discussion is conflict management and resolution. The party has an internal mechanism to look at all these areas of conflict raised hoping that we will find a perfect solution. The party has to repackage itself in terms of patronage and appreciate the efforts of various members because a lot of people invested their energy, time and resources in ensuring the victory for the party. So it’s always normal to consider rewarding those people when we form a government.”

One of the discussants, a former state chairman of the party, Chief Henry Ajomale while speaking on the role and responsibilities of the party executives said the executive is established not only to represent a particular interest but to have representatives from each local government to facilitate information flow for the benefit of all.

He said the ability to manage and resolve issues where necessary and build trust amongst members of the party is key to winning elections.

Citing instances from his 12 years leadership of leadership, he said, “My experience being a state Chairman successfully for 12 years largely was based on an open office system, where anyone and everyone had access to see me. What I realised early enough as a politician was to be open to everyone as this guarantees updated information per minute.

“In politics information is the key to your survival and success. You cannot be an executive of a party and not leave your phones open or your doors open like it’s a private organisation. That is a guarantee of doom.

“It is also important to note that some of the key aspects that led to victories of the State elections within my career as State Chairman was the good working relationships with the executives of the state cabinet, the legislative arm of the State, council chairmen and party Executives. Being able to manage each other and resolve issues where necessary, helps build trust amongst members of the party no matter your level and this is key to winning elections.”

While urging every member of the executive to interact and learn from each other, he said, “The trust we built in each other made it an easy workable environment. My personal experience and interactions with the entire executive members of the party yielded positive results where we won elections back to back throughout my 12 years as chairman.”

Other discussants include former APC national legal adviser, Barr Babatunde Ogala, SAN spoke on Conflict management and resolution, a chieftain, Hon Fouad Oki spoke on Discipline, while an academic, Dr Tunde Oseni speaks on the mobilisation of the party.





The major highlight of the seminar was the presentation of certificates and awards to deserving members of the party.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos APC tasks members… Lagos APC tasks members…