Scavenger electrocuted while trying to cart away IBEDC cables in Osun

Tragedy struck at the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Monday when a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man got electrocuted while trying to cart away electrical cables from one of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) transformers installed in the area.

The incident happened in the evening and attracted residents and passersby who watched the victim give up the ghost.

He was said to have been electrocuted while trying to tamper with the transformer’s cable.

In a statement by Mrs Kikelomo Owoeye, Senior Communication Officer, IBEDC Osun Region, the management of IBEDC appealed to customers to be vigilant in safeguarding electrical installations within their communities against vandals

She said, “this appeal is coming against the backdrop of the electrocution of an unknown scrap collector whose lifeless body was found hanging on the fence of Raji Kolade 100KV, 11/0.415 Substation on Monday 15th, August 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“According to a resident of Kolade Estate, along GOF area in Ogooluwa, Osogbo, there was supply at about 3.47 pm that a loud explosive sound was heard which prompted a resident to call the technical supervisor of IBEDC, Ogooluwa Service Unit, Mr Micheal Oguntola covering the area of the incident.

“In response to the call, with the aim to verify the cause of the explosive noise, the dead body of an unknown scrap collector was found hanging on the transformer fence while his burnt fingers were found on the red phase of the bushing of the transformer.”

“The bag of the scrap initially collected was found under his dangling legs behind the gated and locked transformer fence. Immediately, the TSS informed the Technical Engineer, Engr. Salam Akinloye and the Police Men from Ataoja Police Division, Osogbo who came to evacuate the body of the deceased to Asubiaro Hospital Mortuary.”

According to the Regional Head, Engr. Adeniyi Adeleke urged esteemed customers to safeguard the electrical installations within their communities as it is a joint responsibility and described the incident as an exposure of the acts of saboteurs of the nation’s economy.

Adeleke noted that the spate of energy theft and vandalism is high in Osun State.