2023: Kwara APC chieftain battles incumbent senator for ticket

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State and one of the close allies of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Alhaji Yahaya Seriki, has vowed to take the Kwara Central senatorial district ticket of the party from the occupant of the position, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, to provide a more qualitative representation.

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe is the incumbent senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district under the platform of APC at the National Assembly and also Chairman, Senate Committee on Health.

Speaking in Ilorin on Wednesday, Alhaji Seriki said, “the people of Kwara Central senatorial district deserved good representation in the next election and I am prepared to offer myself as an alternative to the occupant of the position.

“I will definitely listen to the call to contest the election in 2023 and it is a call to service and I will not let them down.

“I will be the best senator in this country and I will not disappoint my people.”

“I am very overwhelmed by the turnout of APC supporters and members and I will do everything possible to work with you so as to provide qualitative leadership come 2023 in the Kwara Central senatorial district.

“I travelled out of the state for three months, first of its kind for me in the last 15 to 17 years. It is my desire and commitment to give you good representation and leadership in order to bring dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people of the senatorial in the next elections.

“I have not left my state for any reason. I have always been home-based. As you can see, I am deeply surprised at the volume of a crowd that came out to witness my arrival, all calling me to contest the next election.”

Seriki, therefore, enjoined members of the party to continue to support the APC to help the party win the next elections in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kwara APC chieftain battles Kwara APC chieftain battles

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kwara APC chieftain battles Kwara APC chieftain battles