Oyo budget commissioner unveils 20-year development plan

Oyo State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Musbau Adetunji Babatunde, has presented contents of the state’s 20-year agenda designed to include Economic development, human capital social development, infrastructural development and the sustainable environment against flooding and destruction of farm products.

The commissioner gave the presentation at the stakeholders’ engagement forum organised by the Oyo Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, at the N.U.L.G.E hall, Iseyin Local Government Area.

While reeling the core objectives of the 20-year plan, Musibau asserted that Engineer Seyi Makinde designed the roadmap to accelerated development before emergence as Governor and that the administration is resting on four pillars beneficial to the indigenes and residents of Oyo State.

Appealing for active – participation of the forum’s attendees, Special Assistant on Economic Planning, Gbenga Oyekola, described the public opinion as one pivotal point of governance whose fundamental principle is preparing budgetary processes for peoples benefits, indicated that annual budgets would be drawn from the blueprint registering stakeholders demands.

This is just as Chairman of Iseyin Local Government, Muftau Osuolale, with Iwajowa Local Government Chairman, Oyinloye Jelili, alongside Local Government Chairman of Itesiwaju, Ojo Bolaji and Chairman of Kajola Local Government chairman, Afolabi Adebayo, stated that the scope of the blueprint documentation is aimed at preventing abandoned projects by the current administration.

Requesting more developmental projects in Iseyin entirely, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abd – Ganiyu Salau, Ajinese 1, ably represented by the Ikolaba, Ismail Odubiyi, demanded rehabilitation of Okeho to Iganna road spanning nine kilometres for easy movement of people and conveyance of goods and services.

Artisans, traders and other relevant stakeholders that attended the meeting on the Pace-setter’s agenda 2040 emphasized the need for more health systems with adequate drugs, intensified efforts against diseases outbreak, provision of buses for special students, the establishment of international markets, vocational centres for women particularly widows to keep body and soul together among other demands.

The demands made at the forum also included an appeal to the o Oyo state Government to release adequate allocation to Local Government chairmen and the Resident Registration unit to ascertain n concrete number of people residing in the Oyo State.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mofoluke Adebiyi, noted that the agenda 2040 plan would be leveraged upon for actions for the betterment and would be subjected to review whenever the need arises.

Stakeholders’ engagement and validation meeting on Oyo State’s Agenda began recently and has been s held in Ibadan North-East, Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibarapa Local Government Area and is expected to hold in other local Government Areas of Oyo State.

