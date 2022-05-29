2023: Joel-Onowakpo emerges APC candidate for Delta South senatorial district 

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Former Director of the Delta Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has won the Delta South Senatorial District primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

Hon. Joel-Onowakpo, who was the sole Senatorial aspirant, polled a total of 285 votes to emerge as the candidate of the APC at the primary election held at the Oleh Civic Centre, Oleh Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.
The sole aspirant of the APC for Delta South Senatorial District, arrived at the venue at about 11:00a.m amid cheers from stakeholders, leaders, delegates and teeming supporters at the primary election, witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
Chairman of the electoral committee, Sir John Ebireri, who declared the results, gave the total number of delegates as 360, adding that Hon. Joel-Onowakpo polled 285 votes with 75 invalid votes.
Speaking to newsmen moments after his declaration, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo thanked the leadership of the party and the people of Delta South Senatorial District for making him the party’s senatorial flag bearer.
He called on them to be ready to join hands to make sure they deliver him, adding that “There will be marked differences in the way legislative duties will be done in the National Assembly as soon as he steps into the red Chambers. “

