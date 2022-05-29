Reps aspirants fault APC primary election in Osun

Some All Progressives Congress (APC), House of Representatives aspirants in Ife Federal Constituency of Osun State have condemned the party’s primary election exercise that took place on Friday, May 27th, 2022.

The aggrieved aspirants described the process as a “scam”, alleging that figures were simply solely awarded by the Deputy Chairman of the party, Hon Tajudeen Lawal and Chairman Ife East Local Council, Hon Akinwale to candidates as they wished.

In a petition to the Chairman, Osun APC House of Representatives Appeal Committee, they said the exercise was not free and fair and should be set aside.

The aggrieved aspirants are Honourable Rotimi Makinde, Barrister Adeyemi Adetise, Engr Marcus Adedini, Hon Elugbaju Olayera and Prince.(Dr) Samuel Ibiyemi. The same was said to be of the primary election of the state assembly conducted earlier with no official result till today.

The petition read: “We are aspirants for the House of Representatives, Ife Federal Constituency and assumed participants in the primary election of May 27th,2022. We are however constrained to inform you of our concern about the conduct of yesterday’s primary election. We notice that the primary election conducted is an abuse of fairness, equity and justice.

“The length and breadth of the Federal Constituency is permeated with violence and thuggery ably supervised by the Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) State of Osun, Hon Tajudeen Lawal. It puts the party in the state on the radar of fairness and sincerity to all participants in that Primary election if going by the conduct of the party’s Deputy Chairman.





“It is appalling that the whole exercise is skewed fraudulently in favour of a particular candidate. We equally questioned the rationale of deploying an already biased party’s local chairmen and ward chairmen to conduct such an important national assignment.

“A situation whereby each chairman which was put in position by these clever enemies of the society and someone who is never known to have any sources of income or ever work anywhere as an employee, Hon Tajudeen Lawal, what do we expect from such an exercise? If not fraud, favouritism and injustice. To put it straight, no election was whatsoever conducted in the whole of the Federal Constituency.

“All the election materials were taking to the house of the Deputy Chairman Hon Tajudeen Lawal and Chairman Ife East Local Council Hon Akinwale who filled and assigned figures to candidates as he wished leaving hundreds of loyal party members languishing in the sun at voting centres waiting for an election that never be.

“In other local governments especially Ife South Local Government, election materials were hijacked to a party leader’s house at Ilode area of Ile Ife where he assigned figures to his favourite without taking into consideration the overall interest of the general party members and aspirants who had invested millions of naira to promote the party for the primary election.

“The procedure of this primary election subject matter of this letter was flagrantly abused and violated as all steps taken were at variance with the directive and process put in place by the National Working Committee of the party. In the likes of the below-stated reasons.

1. The Primary election committee were supposed to be made known to all aspirants.

2. They were supposed to address all aspirants in the need to maintain peace and fairness.

3. The members to conduct the primary election are supposed to be neutral and unbiased as opposed to the system used for the election whereby Ward and local party chairmen were used who were handpicked and loyal to some party leaders. These party Ward and local party chairmen were used to frustrating other aspirants’ in order to favour their announced aspirant.

“Election result as released by this ward chairmen and local party chairmen is not the right expression of what actually happened May 27,222. Thugs were used to intimidate party members and chased them out of the voting centres across the Federal Constituency. Video evidence abound to prove this allegation. We would also like to inform your honourable panel that there was no presence of representatives of both the INEC and APC officials from the headquarters or state representative to monitor or conduct the election.

“Our prayer is for the House of Representatives Primary Election conducted on May 27, 2022, across the Federal Constituency to be cancelled and conduct fresh election. Our belief however in your panel to defend justice without fear and favour is sacrosanct and we pray that God will give you the will to do so.”

