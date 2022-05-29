Elumelu applauds Governor Okowa’s leadership virtues

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Sunday showered encomium on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s leadership virtues as well as the implementation of the well-thought-out Smart Agenda and Stronger Delta mantra.

Hon. Elumelu stated this via a congratulatory message sent to Governor Okowa, to commemorate his seventh year anniversary in office.

“On behalf of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and Deltans in general, I congratulate and celebrate our beloved Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, his amiable wife, Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, the Government and people of our dear state delta, on this auspicious occasion of Governor Okowa’s 7th anniversary on the saddle.

“Within this period, God has used Governor Okowa to bring about all-around transformation in all sectors of the economy of our state, through the intensive implementation of his unique and well-thought-out Smart Agenda and Stronger Delta mantra.

“I celebrate Governor Okowa’s exceptional organizational skills, capacity for proactive leadership and unmatched political will with which he, in a space of seven years, brilliantly transformed our dear State into a hub of development and gave her a deserving leading place among the comity of states in our country.

“Despite the challenges, the success of Smart Agenda and Stronger Delta mantra is manifest in the massive infrastructural development in all critical sectors, unprecedented job creation and economic sustenance, especially for our youths and women, qualitative healthcare, education and food production system; unity, peaceful co-existence and security of life and property in our state among other achievements.





“I respectfully commend the mother of our state, Dame Edith Okowa, for standing firmly behind Governor Okowa in his delivery of good governance to our people.

“May I also congratulate the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barrister Kinsley Burutu Otuaro, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State and indeed all Deltans for their unflinching support which is instrumental for the monumental achievements recorded by the Okowa administration in the last seven years.

“We pray God Almighty to continue to bless Governor Okowa with good health, wisdom and strength in administering our state to His glory and benefit of humanity,” Hon. Elumelu noted.

