2023: I’m fully prepared to rule Nigeria, turn things around for the better ― Hayatu-Deen

Ex-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 General Elections, said he is fully prepared to rule the country and turn everything around for the better based on his background and experience as an economist, banker and a strategic planner.

Hayatu -Deen, a financial expert of international repute, said this in Lagos while addressing party delegates in Ikeja area of the state, recalling that Nigeria used to be a beautiful place to live where everyone was happy and according to him, the country was doing better in those days.

He lamented that the situation had now gone worse, saying there is a high rate of insecurity, coupled with a high rate of unemployment and disunity among the various ethnic groups in the country.

“Unemployment is at its peak and the number of youths, who are about 70 million, are angry and discouraged.

“I have always given a helping hand to the country. I was a member of the committee on privatisation. I worked closely with former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

“What I am saying is that I am fully prepared to rule the country based on my background and experience as an economist, banker and strategic planner. I have built a strong relationship in the country and have travelled all over the world.





“I have the character and I believe that I have the right values conferred on me from childhood, my work ethics also work for me. I hate to see people suffer, be hungry or be denied access to what they deserve. I have concerns about the country and I will serve you honestly,” he said.

Hayatu-Deen said there was no justification for any man to carry cutlass to go and kill others but quickly identified the high rate of unemployment as the cause that led some into crime, assuring that as a turnaround and tested manager, he would use his experience for the country and rehabilitate her economy.

“You must have a special system that works. We must emphasise certain ethical values and reconstruct the nation to bring sanity back into society.

“I will mobilise the people and speak to them. Also, we are largely fragmented and disunited. I will like to bring Nigerians together and celebrate our unity in diversity. Wherever I have worked, I brought people from all over the country together.

“I have never seen a nation in this kind of situation before and I am going to declare an emergency on national security when I get into office. I will pick up where the president leaves and revamp the economy,” Hayatu-Deen stated.

“We need energy security, climate security. We are still living in the past when others have gone far,” he lamented.

He added that there was the need for equity, fairness and justice, saying people cannot be fooled all the time.

He, therefore, urged party delegates to support his aspiration, saying that May 28, 2022, was going to be a watershed and they should see it as an opportunity to give a better future to their children, adding: “I have every confidence that on that day, we will get the votes from your side.”

Present at the event were some members of the state executive, members of the National Assembly from the state and other PDP members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… 2023: I’m fully prepared to rule Nigeria, turn things around for the better ― Hayatu-Deen

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics… 2023: I’m fully prepared to rule Nigeria, turn things around for the better ― Hayatu-Deen