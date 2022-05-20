Residents association bans okada riders from Lekki, cites security breaches

The Lekki Phase I Residents Association (LERA) has banned commercial motorcycle riders, otherwise known as okada, from operating in the area.

The chairman of LERA, Mr Yomi Idowu, at a media briefing on Thursday, hinged the decision on recurring security breaches in the community.

Idowu appealed to the Lagos State government to enforce the law banning okada riders in the state.

He also called on the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and the New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) to flush out hoodlums and miscreants in uncompleted buildings in the community.

Idowu described the killing of a sound engineer, David Imoh, in Lekki as dastardly, animalistic and senseless.

He said: “Intelligence reports reaching us are that following the raid on okada riders and subsequent seizure of their bikes in Lekki Phase 1 by officials of Lagos State Taskforce, the riders, who believe the action was instigated by Lekki residents, are planning to attack the residents.”





He described as worrisome the menace of okada riders which, he said, recently culminated in incidents like robbery, kidnapping, assassination and ritual killing.

“This is not the first time residents have been terrorised by motorcycle riders in Lekki Phase I.

Indeed, okada has been an environmental nuisance and many residents have had their fair share of their sheer recklessness. It is an obvious fact that security within Lekki Phase I has deteriorated. It is imperative that we all take a collective stance and formulate joint initiatives to avert a total exposure to imminent security threats to the lives and assets of residents,” he said.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for banning okada riders in Ikeja, Surulere, Eto-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa, with effect from June 1.

“We in Lekki Phase I cannot risk the lives of our people further. We are, therefore, taking proactive measures by banning activities of okada riders with immediate effect. We choose to live and say no to okada on our roads and streets,” he said.

A member of the association’s Board of Trustees, Chief Emeka Nweze, said those who patronise the okada riders were not homeowners but domestic workers and people working on sites.

Nweze called on the state government to ensure those who have undeveloped properties start working on them or have them confiscated.

“We cannot continue to harbour miscreants in those uncompleted buildings. It is dangerous to residents,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Residents association bans okada Residents association bans okada

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Residents association bans okada Residents association bans okada