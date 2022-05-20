Ekiti govt begins construction of 51 motorised, hand pump boreholes in communities

Ekiti State Government has commenced the construction of 51 motorized and hand pump boreholes, 17 public toilets and handwashing facilities across the State under the Partnership for Expanded Water Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) program.

The overseeing commissioner for the ministry of infrastructure and public utility, Professor Bolaji Aluko, made this known while monitoring the projects which are located in different communities across the state.

Aluko said the gesture was aimed at providing access to a safe potable water supply, a hygienic sanitation system and cultivating handwashing habit that will contribute to, ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign’, to end Open Defecation by 2025 and achieve universal access to safely managed sanitation.

He recalled that the state government under the leadership of Dr Kayode Fayemi recently flagged off a N50O million PEWASH intervention project and also released a sum of N259 million counterpart fund for the procurement and installation of water supply sanitation facilities to address challenges being faced by in the sub-sector of the state.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to providing safe water and also helping in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.

According to him, ” the Ministry embarked on the monitoring exercise to ensure that the contractors deliver the project according to specifications and to avoid shoddy jobs from contractors.”





Aluko disclosed that the projects are near completion and enjoined the benefitting communities in collaboration with WASHCOM committee, ” to cultivate good maintenance culture for proper management and sustainability when the facilities are commissioned and ready for use.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… Ekiti govt begins construction of 51 motorised, hand pump boreholes in communities

construction boreholes Ekiti

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics… Ekiti govt begins construction of 51 motorised, hand pump boreholes in communities