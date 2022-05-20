Ekiti govt begins construction of 51 motorised, hand pump boreholes in communities

By Tribune Online
Ekiti State Government has commenced the construction of 51 motorized and hand pump boreholes, 17 public toilets and handwashing facilities across the State under the Partnership for Expanded Water Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) program.

The overseeing commissioner for the ministry of infrastructure and public utility, Professor Bolaji Aluko, made this known while monitoring the projects which are located in different communities across the state.

Aluko said the gesture was aimed at providing access to a safe potable water supply, a hygienic sanitation system and cultivating handwashing habit that will contribute to, ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign’, to end Open Defecation by 2025 and achieve universal access to safely managed sanitation.

He recalled that the state government under the leadership of Dr Kayode Fayemi recently flagged off a N50O million PEWASH intervention project and also released a sum of N259 million counterpart fund for the procurement and installation of water supply sanitation facilities to address challenges being faced by in the sub-sector of the state.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to providing safe water and also helping in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.

According to him, ” the Ministry embarked on the monitoring exercise to ensure that the contractors deliver the project according to specifications and to avoid shoddy jobs from contractors.”


Aluko disclosed that the projects are near completion and enjoined the benefitting communities in collaboration with WASHCOM committee, ” to cultivate good maintenance culture for proper management and sustainability when the facilities are commissioned and ready for use.”

