2023: Igbo to commence early mobilisation for Lagos APC

The Ndigbo arm of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) was, on Tuesday, inaugurated with a promise to begin early mobilisation of the Igbo kinsmen in the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

The inauguration, which took place at Oregun area of the state, was coordinated by former spokesperson of the party in the state, Mr Joe Igbokwe, who is currently Special Adviser (SA) on Drainage and Environment to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with other leaders of Igbo communities in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Igbokwe said the Igbo people had no alternative than to remain in APC and support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, pointing out that the newly elected Executive led by Eze Uche Dimgba would mobilise all Igbo sons and daughters in Lagos to vote for APC in future elections.

“Given what is happening in the South- East now, I don’t think any project is bigger than the second Niger Bridge in Nigeria today. If you see that bridge, it is getting to the conclusion. They would soon finish. I know that by next year that project would have been completed.

“That bridge was used to dupe our people for 21 years. I won’t go further than that.

“We just formed our leadership. We just inaugurated them. I only happened to be their leader. I’m here to organiSe them. We have to deliver. The work has just started,” he said.

Igbokwe said the task before the new body that was inaugurated would take them to markets across the state, declaring that his face was not new in any market in Lagos anymore.

“We will go to the markets and talk to our people. In the 2019 election, I was with Ifeanyi Ubah, we visited all the markets. So my face is not going to be new in all the markets in Lagos,” he recalled.

The Coordinator of the Ndigbo APC, Chief Dimgba, said the Igbo in Lagos would vote massively for the ruling party and continue to support the administration of President Buhari.

Also speaking, President of Igbo speaking communities in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, recalled that Igbo people were not united in 2015 elections when Igbo voted for the then President Goodluck Jonathan, assuring that can no longer be the case as opposition party can no longer break the rank of the Igbos.

“I’m here to witness this worthy cause. What will benefit the Igbo people is to come together and I can tell you we are now together supporting the APC,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE