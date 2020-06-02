Kaduna-Abuja rail service gets 10 new coaches

The Abuja-Kaduna rail services has received ten new coaches which include four executive cabin coaches and six standard cabin coaches.

Disclosing this on Tuesday via its official Twitter handle, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) stated that the new coaches will reduce train waiting time from three hours to one hour.

According to the tweet, the coaches were brought in on the orders of the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

“The Honorable Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi had ordered 10 more coaches to be added to the Kaduna-Abuja route. The coaches include four Executive Cabin Coaches and six Standard Cabin Coaches.

“This will reduce the waiting time from 3 hours to 1 hour. They arrived Abuja on Monday and there will be an option for express train without stops in between,” the NRC stated on it’s official Twitter handle.

Honorable Minister of Transport @ChibuikeAmaechi ordered 10 more coaches to added to the Kaduna-Abuja route (4 Executive Cabin Coaches and 6 Standard Cabin Coaches) pic.twitter.com/QCPw78Guli — NIGERIAN RAILWAY CORPORATION (@Official_NRC) June 1, 2020

