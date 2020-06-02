How three farmers were killed by suspected herdsmen in Ibadan

THREE farmers were on Sunday killed while working on their farms located at Babalola and Egbo villages in Akinyele local government area of Oyo State by suspected herdsmen.

The victims are Opeyemi Akande, a father of five who is in his 30s, Yemi Sunday who is over 20 years of age and Waheed Ganiyu who is in his 30s.

While narrating how his elder brother was killed, Oluwale Akande said: “The herdsmen numbering about nine were fully armed when they invaded the community. The guns they carried during the operation were sophisticated ones. At this point in time, everyone was apprehensive and ran for cover.

“But unfortunately, my brother who was working on the farm at the time of the invasion was attacked and shot dead. Also at Egbo village two of our brothers, Yemi Sunday (over 20 years of age) and Waheed Ganiyu (in his 30s) were killed by this dreadful herdsmen as they were also attacked while they were busy working on their farm.

“This incident has put everyone residing here into perpetual fear. We, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appeal to those saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the security of lives and properties to please come to our aid by ensuring our safety at every point in time,” he said.

Akande’s wife, Kehinde, who was weeping profusely while narrating how she received the news of the death of her husband said: “He had put the keys to our room at where he used to keep them for me when he was going to the farm. Only for me to be told that he had been killed by some Fulani herdsmen.

“Now, they have killed him, I have suddenly become a widow and our five children are now fatherless. Where do I start from? How do I take care of these children alone? It is the little proceeds he makes from farming that he use to take care of the family. I am finished.”

Meanwhile, in a swift response to the incident, the lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele constituency, Hon. Olu Akintola, paid a condolence visit to the families of the victims where he promised to assist them in cushioning the effect of the loss of their loved ones.

While speaking with the Tribune Online, Akintola noted that: “I received with shock the news of the demise of three members of my constituency who according to information at my disposal were hardworking farmers.

“I sympathise with the families, while I want to assure them that we will support them to reduce the pains this unfortunate incident has brought on them.

“Also, I want to plead with our security agents to please double up their efforts at ensuring that the lives and properties of our people are adequately secured.

“If this kind of killings continues, people will run away from the farms and what that simply means is that there would be a drastic reduction in food production and of course that will surely have a negative effect on the society at large.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the attack, though described the attackers as hoodlums, said two suspects had so far been arrested in connection with the crime.

“Yes, the hoodlums attacked a village, Olanla and shot three men. Two of the suspects have been arrested while police detectives have been dispatched to the village to get other suspects arrested,” Fadeyi stated.