2023: ICPC must ensure corrupt candidates are not elected ― IPAC boss

As part of its consultation with critical stakeholders for the success of the 2023 general election, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) led by Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani met with the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Engr. Sani said IPAC sought the cooperation of ICPC towards achieving a credible, transparent, peaceful and all-inclusive general election in 2023 and ensured that people with questionable characters were not elected into office.

The IPAC boss decried massive vote buying that characterized recent elections and urged the anti-graft agency to arrest and prosecute offenders to serve as a deterrent to others who might contemplate such a heinous crime against the nation.

He said corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation and urged the agency to be proactive in its investigation and prosecution of corrupt politicians starting from the recruitment of leaders through political parties’ primaries which would make its role easier when new governments emerged.

He said the council would partner with ICPC regularly with a view to building a strong, virile, progressive, equitable and just democratic society.

Responding, ICPC Chairman said the anti-graft agency has an understanding with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate and prosecute candidates of political parties who submitted forged certificates to the electoral umpire and had prosecuted some offenders.

Prof. Owasanoye (SAN) said the anti-graft agency was neutral in election matters and would not be used as a weapon to intimidate and persecute political opponents. He said ICPC received numerous petitions in every election circle alleging corrupt practices against politicians but preferred to commence investigation after the contest.

He described politicians as incurable optimists who would see what others had not in an attempt to outsmart their opponents.

The ICPC boss urged leaders of political parties to set high criteria for those contesting various elective offices which would filter and exclude corrupt aspirants

“The power to deal with your constitution is in your power and court normally upholds it.,” he stated

Owasanoye (SAN) urged political parties to field credible candidates with integrity as Nigerians would suffer for the next four years if corrupt leaders were voted into office.

“It must be said that all forms of corruption are bad. The ICPC will continue to deploy its resources towards preventing and combatting all forms of corruption in Nigeria”, he stated.

ICPC board members in the meeting were Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), Mrs Anne Otelafu, Dr Louis Maudama, mni, Mr Olugbenga Adeyaujo (AIG rtd) and the Secretary, Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar.

The IPAC team were Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani the National Chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem National Vice Chairman, Alh. Yusuf Mamman Dantalle National Secretary, Barr. Obidike Okolo National Treasurer and Comrade Egbeola Martins – National Welfare Secretary and Acting National Publicity Secretary.





