How to deal with difficult people

It is important to note that there are different people with different personalities and temperaments.

Difficult people are the kinds of people you find hard to understand or relate with. Usually, they lack compassion or concern for others.

They feel so much better than others and try to rub it on people’s faces.

Another characteristic of difficult people is that they are usually tight-fisted which is very selfish.

Dealing with them can be frustrating and exhausting. Some people are even unapproachable and unwelcoming.

These personalities might be family members, neighbours, colleagues at work, your friends or even passersby. It is important that you learn how to deal with them to avoid friction and contention.

1. Set boundaries

To deal with difficult people, try as much as possible to set boundaries and limitations.

These boundaries will restrict them from doing certain things to you that could cause friction.

Difficult people are people who don’t seem to mind their business. They involve themselves in other people’s matters and affairs. So, the best way to deal with them is to set reasonable restrictions.

2. Listen more

Difficult people tend to be that way most of the time because people don’t understand them. To understand them, you must be an active listener. Take your time to listen to their hurt, pain, and frustration.

3. Don’t judge them

Difficult people usually have a soft spot, which can be realized easily. It is very important that you view them from their perspective, especially when they are going through a lot.





Certain situations and circumstances can be a reason behind their reactions.

4. Avoid arguments with them

Another great way to deal with difficult people is to avoid disagreement with them. Arguing with them will only prolong the matter.

5. Treat them with respect

The best way to deal with difficult people is to treat them with respect. People like this demand respect from people a lot. They have so much ego and pride. The most reasonable way to avoid contention is to serve them what they desire.

6. Know when to back out

When dealing with a difficult person, do not push issues too far. Leave the environment for that person. This is especially when the person doesn’t want to agree with you on certain matters.

7. Don’t retaliate

Yes, a difficult person can be very frustrating. The last thing you want to do is to vent back at them when they push you too far. Instead of retaliating, show them that two wrongs don’t make a right.

8. Get to know their needs and reason

If you move closer to a difficult person, you will realise that there is a reason behind their being difficult. It could be a result of the loss of close relatives or friends. They could be going through marital issues, taking care of a sick person or other issues. These issues can be taking a toll on them and can cause them to be cranky.

You can as well compliment them, offer them help or try to understand them. It doesn’t need to be difficult to deal with a difficult person.

