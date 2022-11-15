2023 election’ll be fight to define the soul of Nigeria ― Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, with its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu saying the 2023 election is a fight to define the soul of Nigeria and to determine the collective fate of the country.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of the flag-off at Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, the presidential candidate, who expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its challenges, added that if elected, he would consolidate on the achievements of President Mohammadu Buhari and as well give utmost priority to extinguishing terrorists and violent criminals.

His words: “One can look out on the horizon of renewed hope at the great things we are capable of achieving with unity of purpose and a collective spirit. One can see greater prosperity and jobs in an economy humming with activity.

“From the farmer in the rural area to the city boy in a bustling urban centre, each will have productive work to do and a decent home to return to. One can see a Nigeria where all who want to will be able to build a decent life from the fruits of their individual and collective endeavour.

“From this fine vantage point, we see how far we have come. We also see how far we must go and the road that will take us there. “With this flag raised, we take a most important and symbolic step in the best and proper direction.”

The presidential candidate commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his presence at the rally and for his determination to lead from the front, adding that as a man of his word, the president has done what he said and more.

“Mr President, you have provided exceptional service to the nation and party.” Your contributions are both positive and enduring. “When the history of this period is objectively written, it will smile upon you and treat you with the utmost kindness,” he said.

He also commended the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

for his sagacity in steering party affairs.

Asiwaju Tinubu reaffirmed the commitment of the APC to progressive good governance and to the fruits that such governance can bring to this nation, adding that February 2023 is more than an election.

“It is a fight to define the soul of the nation and to determine our collective fate.”

Do we adhere to the ideals of broadly shared prosperity, competence, peace, justice, and compassion toward all? “Or do we toss these ideals away, lashing ourselves to the divisive politics of the past or to those whose rantings show they cannot distinguish between fact and fantasy?” Asiwaju asked.

“One party wants to take us back to a past that never should have been.” Another party wants to take us to a past that resides only in its candidate’s head. Neither the old road nor the fantasy road is good enough. Instead, we forge the wiser path toward our approved destination—an even better Nigeria. This is what the election is truly about.

He further pointed out that President Buhari has truly established a strong foundation for the things to come if elected, adding that the Buhari administration has achieved things in the agricultural, infrastructural, and power sectors no other administration has done.

According to him, his government has equally liberated hundreds of communities from terrorists and brought thousands of displaced persons back to their homes.

“Truly, the foundation has been set.” It is now time to call more builders forward to further construct the national edifice that will be our best home. We, the APC and the Tinubu/Shettima team seek to make permanent a covenant of progressive good governance with the people. Under this hopeful pact, we will assemble the best team.





“We shall build on progress in the agricultural sector by establishing commodity boards that guarantee minimal prices for strategic crops.” We shall create agricultural and industrial hubs in all zones.

He promised that if elected, his admiration will encourage urban employment through a national industrial plan that employs a series of measures, including tax and employment credits.

His words: “We will deepen the knowledge economy.” Millions of tech-savvy, innovative youth will benefit, as will our overall economy. Talented youth will find a place in our government.

“We will bring greater power through natural gas and reasonable reform of the entire power sector.” Our government will continue the infrastructural expansion so the overall economy can continue to expand in lockstep.

The presidential candidate, who promised to give utmost priority to extinguishing terrorists and violent criminals, added that if elected, his administration will augment military, police, and security personnel while providing them with better tactical communication and mobility, as well.

employ high-tech aerial surveillance to track and attack these menaces.

“These evil forces seek to destroy our democratic way of life. I have news for them. We will defeat their destructive way of life.

“They shall be utterly defeated and vanquished from our soil.”

Also speaking, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State told Nigerians not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party to return to power in 2023, adding that they have been out of power for eight years and therefore hungry.

Governor El-Rufai debunked the notion in certain quarters that the North will not vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding the North is solidly behind the Tinubu/Shetima presidential ticket.

“Let me tell you that the other presidential candidates are out to steal; don’t allow them to deceive you; they are hungry.” I can assure you that Tinubu will consolidate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Chairman of the Party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said APC has given a good account of itself under President Mohammadu Buhari, adding that his achievements surpass those of his predecessors.

He said, “Nigerians know that our party has performed creditably well despite the moves by the opposition to rubbish our achievements.” Asiwaju is the man the country needs, for now, to consolidate the achievements of President Buhari.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal, said APC members in the senate will leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that Asiwaju wins the 2023 presidential election.

Some of the eminent personalities that graced the flag-off include the twenty-two APC governors, former governors, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, and other dignitaries.

President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the party flag to the presidential candidate with a promise to lead the campaign on all fronts.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE