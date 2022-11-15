Thugs attack FCTA demolition team in Abuja

A combined team of security personnel on Tuesday averted a blood bath as thugs attacked officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demolition squad at Lungi crescent, Wuse II in Abuja.

This followed attempts by the unidentified men who were resisting the demolition of a popular garden constructed in the area on a plot earmarked for park allocation, against the development plan of the FCTA.

The miscreants were already set for war but the security team dispersed them and doused the tension, even as the entire area was convulsed in a traffic snarl for several hours.

Fielding questions from journalists after the exercise, the Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu said the plot was park allocation but the users had violated it.

He explained that despite the guidelines provided by FCT Administration for development of parks the developers have been flouting it.

Shuaibu said prior to the demolition, several notices were served to the people but they refused to comply with the directives.

He described the demolished illegal garden as a black spot where suspected criminals used to hide and unleash mayhem on innocent people, especially at night.

The coordinator stated that the Department of Development Control would not allowed individuals to convert plots or areas approved for other development to ventures not known to the administration.

“The plot in question is a revoked one, it does not belong to the person running an illegal garden. We had sealed the place for a long time but the owner unsealed it without our consent. We served demolition and revocation notices but they ignored them.

“They removed our seal and continued with their activities, all the neighbours are complaining, from the reports, their customers will come and block their neighbours with cars, making owners of the houses stranded. It is as if there is no law in this country.

“Abuja is a lawful city and we must abide by the law. The Minister of FCT has given us the power and directive for us to ensure that our regulations are fully obeyed,” he said.