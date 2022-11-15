Two escape death in petrol tanker accident in Anambra

Two persons on Tuesday narrowly escaped death following a petrol tanker explosion at the popular Immigration Junction along Awka-Enugu Expressway in Awka, Anambra State.

The incident which occurred around 6.50 am involved a tanker laden with oil with no registration number.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding tanker lost control and crashed while trying to make a U-turn at the junction.

He said the tanker suddenly went up in flames while the driver and conductor took to their heels.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, attributed the cause of the crash to speed.

He warned motorists to desist from overspeeding and observe recommended speed limits.

He said: “An Unidentified driver of a tanker laden with oil with no registration number was involved in a minor road traffic crash at Immigration Junction by Awka-Enugu Expressway today 15th November 2022 at about 06:50hrs.

“Two male adults were involved in the crash. None killed, none injured. Both occupants were rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command are on ground managing traffic, the fire service are also on ground to extinguish the fire.”

Corroborating the report, Fire Chief, Engr Martin Agbili said no life was lost in the inferno, adding that the tanker driver and his conductor fled the scene shortly after the incident.

He said: “At about 0607hrs (6:07am) of today Tuesday 15-11-2022, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of a fallen petrol tanker fire of 45,000litres capacity.

“Immediately, our fearless and tireless Firefighters and firefighting truck to scene of fire led by Fire Chief Agbili Martin Agility.

“Cause of Fire: Over Speeding of the tanker driver. Item Saved: Three petrol filling stations within that axis were saved from fire.

“Assistance Giving: Assistance were given by Nigerian Police Force, FRSC, Civil Defence, DSS. Extinguising medium: We were able to extinguish the fire with the mixture of chemical foam compound and water.

“Loss of Life: There no loss of life. The driver and conductor of the tanker could not be found and probably, they were able to escape.

“The firefighting operation was very successful as we fought the fire to stand still. Withdrawal time: 0930hrs (9:30am).

“The State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka, was there from beginning to the last Firefighting operation.”