2023: Choose based on your conscience, convictions, Baptist President tell members

By Ishola Michael- Gombe
Members of the Baptist Church in Nigeria as a denomination have been charged to vote during the 2023 General elections based on their individual convictions and consciences but prayerfully.

The charge was made by the President the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev Dr Israel Akanji while speaking at the 2023 International Workers Conference held at the First Baptist Church, Gombe.

He said that the charge became necessary in order to allow individuals to make their choices of who becomes the leader through the ballots stressing that the Convention as an entity does not have any preferred candidate in the election.

Israel Akanji however stressed that people should pray and listen to the voice of direction from God to guide them in their choices of who leads the country next.

The NBC President also emphasised that Nigeria and Nigerians cannot afford to make another mistake considering the present situation in the country.

Speaking on the theme for the year 2023 which is: ‘Entering into Newness with Unity and Love’, he stressed that the country can only move on and become great again when people relate with each other in love and unity.

He emphasized that genuine love will bring about unity which will in turn bind people together irrespective of ethnoreligious and political affiliation thereby promoting development.

According to him, the members of the Church must ensure that they exhibit the traits of unity and love in whatever they found themselves engaged in for the development of the Church.

He then challenged the Baptist members to always show good examples based on the various teachings they are receiving from the leadership for the growth and development of the denomination.

