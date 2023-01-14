Assassins attack CUPP Spokesman, kill uncle, 2 other persons, houses, cars burnt

The Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Ugochunyere has being attacked by a suspected assassins in his country home, Akokwa in Ideator North Local Government Area of Imo State.

During the attack, Ikenga’s uncle and two other persons whose identities was not disclosed was killed.

The assassinators had stormed the house of PDP candidate for Federal House of Representative for Ideator North and South Federal Constituency to kill him but because of the resistance of the security forces attached to him, they could not get to him.

They resorted to killing his uncle and two others as well as burning many houses and cars in his compound.

When contacted the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abattam could not immediately confirm the incident but said that he want to get details about the incident.

Meanwhile the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders COSEYL, the apex socio- political youth group in the South East geo political zone has condemned the Amassassination attempt on CUPP Spokesperson that led to killings of 3 persons.

In a statement issued Saturday by their President General Hon. Goodluck Ibem said that they recieved the news of the attack with rude shock and alter dismay.

He said that the assassins came to assassinate the CUPP spokesperson but because of the stiff resistance by the security forces attached to him, the could not gain access to him but the ended up killing his Uncle, two persons and burnt down properties in his compound.

He said this is the second time they are making attempt on his life.

The group condemned it in strongest terms the assassination of these three persons who did nothing wrong to be sent to their early grave.





He said: ,”When did participating in campaign and electoral process become a crime in Nigeria”..

He said: “The last time we check in our constitution, there is no where we saw that a Nigerian should be assassinated if he dares participate in electoral process. Nigeria have turned to a lawless country where peoples lives does not matter under President Muhammadu Buhari”.

They expressed surprise that in a democracy that guarantees freedom of speech and expression, that the CUPP spokesperson and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency would be marked for assassination because he sometime exposed the electoral manipulation and rigging strategy of the ruling party APC.

He said that Ugochinyere in a World Press Conference had exposed the electoral fraud perpetuated by the APC during the Continuous Voters Card Registration exercise for the 2023 general elections were he showed proofs of APC registering dead persons and foreigners as those that will vote in the 2023 elections.

They warned those killers and their sponsors who came to assassinate Barr. Ugochinyere who have always stood firm to defend our hard-earned democracy to have a rethink because if any harm should befall Barr Ugochiyere, that there will be a corresponding response from the Nigerian youths.

He said: “the youths have woken from their slumber to take back their country and we will not be stopped by any antics of anti-democratic forces who have held our nation down”.

They call on the CUPP Spokesperson to stand firm for our democracy and should not be discouraged because the youths are solidly behind him and his vision to defend our hard-earned democracy which our founding fathers fought so hard to achieve.

COSEYL also call on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, the DSS and other security agencies to immediately move into action to arrest and prosecutes those assassins who came to assassinate the peoples voice Barr Ikenga Ugochinyere and ended up killing three innocent persons who did nothing wrong to deserve such barbaric killing.