2023 campaign poster with my picture, name not from me ― Anyim

Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim on Thursday disassociated himself from campaign posters depicting him running for the 2023 presidential election.

Anyim in a statement he personally signed and forwarded to newsmen in Abakaliki said that the posters and stories circulating in the social media do not emanate from him and should be disregarded.

The statement reads: “My attention has just been drawn to posters and stories circulating in the social media. One of them has the inscription ‘Progress 2023 Anyim Pius Anyim for President…’ with my picture on it. I want to state very emphatically that I do not have a hand in those posters/ campaign and did not authorise any such publications.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully aware that it is not the time for the campaign for 2023 elections.

“The Government at the Federal level has spent only a year and seven months out of a four-year term, grappling with the issues of governance and so should not be distracted.

“I enjoin the general public to disregard any such posters and or publications as they are not from me.”

