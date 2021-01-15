Al-Mustapha congratulates Obiozor on election as Ohanaeze Ndigbo president

Hamza Al-Mustapha, Chief Security Officer to the late head of state, General Sani Abacha, has congratulated Professor George Obiozor, on his election as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Al-Mustapha, in a congratulatory statement issued through his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mr Chidi Edom, described Professor Obiozor as an astute, perspicacious, erudite and sagacious Nigerian whose life is worthy of emulation.

The Nguru-born former military officer further extolled the virtues of the new president-general by hailing his achievements in time past as a diplomat for Nigeria.

He further encouraged the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization to remain as one and not divided in charting new ways forward in boosting human capital development and strengthening the Igbo nation and also seeing themselves as essential stakeholders towards achieving a greater Nigeria.

Al-Mustapha prayed that Almighty Allah in his infinite mercy would grant Professor Obiozor wisdom and strength in piloting the affairs of the apex Pan-Igbo organization.

Al-Mustapha charged other elected officials to think Igbo first, and to see themselves as essential stakeholders towards achieving peace in the southeast and for a greater Nigeria.

