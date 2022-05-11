2023: Buhari orders Amaechi, Onu, Sylva, others to resign

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all ministers vying for any elective office in 2023 to resign on or before Monday 16th of May.

The decision was announced to them during the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, confirmed it to correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting.

He said he did not have the mandate to talk on the fate of other political appointees who are also vying for elective positions but are not members of the cabinet.

Only the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who he affirmed was an elected official.

Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Emeka Nwajiuba, Chris Ngige and Timipre Sylva are by this directive expected to resign their ministerial positions since they have already picked up their expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Also affected is the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who is running for Senate.

More details coming…

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…