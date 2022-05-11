Former ABS boss to deliver lecture at Oxford university, on significance of tittle In Igboland

The immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Dr Uche Nworah, will on Thursday, 12th May 2022, deliver a lecture on ‘The Significance of Tittles In Igboland’, at the prestigious Oxford University, United Kingdom.

The session, according to a statement issued to Tribune Online in Awka, on Wednesday, by Dr Nworah, is being facilitated by The James Currey Society, Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages of the University, as part of the James Currey Society’s Igbo Language Class.

The former ABS boss will be introduced by Dr Onyeka Nwelue, an academic visitor and founder of the James Currey Society, at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford.

Tribune Online learnt that The James Currey Society was founded by Nigerian writer, filmmaker and writer, Onyeka Nwelue, to study the works of the British publisher of African Studies, James Currey.

The James Currey Fellowship in cooperation with the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, is run under the auspices of the James Currey Society.

