2023: Betara wins APC return ticket to Reps unopposed

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara has emerged unopposed as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State ahead of the 2023 National Assembly polls.

Hon. Betara, who recently received overwhelming support from the people of his constituency, who contributed money to purchase the nomination and expression of interest form for him is coming back to the House for the fifth term unopposed.

The primary election took place at the Local government Areas and featured a massive turnout of supporters who came to witness the formality of their illustrious son picking the ticket for the first without any challenger.

All the delegates from his four Local Government Areas making up the federal constituency affirmed his nomination through the ballot monitored by INEC and APC officials.

Hon Betara polled a total of 194 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Betara who thanked his constituents for the show of love, said: “I am happy my people want me back because I am always on the ground for them.





“This has shown how much they appreciate my effort and I will keep doing more for them.

“I want to use this medium to thank everyone for believing in me. Together we will work to achieve goals for the good of our constituents.”

Recall that Rep. Betara’s Constituents had scored the lawmaker’s achievements in the state very high, saying they have never had this good before.

Many who chanted solidarity song as “Say Bobi”, “Say Betara” described him as a man of the people.

Below is a breakdown of the result announced by the Returning Officer, Dr. Amadu Umar Babaye, from the National Working Committee of APC.

Shani total number of votes – 55

The accredited number of votes – 55

The valid vote cast – 51

Bayo total number of votes – 50

The accredited number of votes – 50

The valid vote cast – 50

Kwaya total number of votes – 50

The accredited number of votes – 44

The valid vote cast – 38

The invalid votes – 6

Biu total number of votes – 55

The accredited number of votes – 55

The valid vote cast – 55.