Two feared killed as youths unleash mayhem in Ilorin

Two persons have been reportedly killed in two different locations of Ilorin city, Kwara State capital as a group of youths unleashed mayhem in the metropolis.

Tribune Online gathered that the victims of the attack were two young boys identified as Lukman and Kudus. Both were reportedly killed at Adifa and Centre Igboro area of Ilorin.

It was also gathered that the attack was carried out by a group of boys led by one Habeeb Ganiyu, male, of Agbarere area, Ilorin, who allegedly stabbed the deceased several times in the chest.

The state Police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said that the immediate/remote cause(s) of the fatal attack was yet to be unravelled.

He said that the victims were rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) by men of Oja Oba Police station after responding to the distress call.

"The suspect that led the group that carried out the attack, one Habeeb Ganiyu 'M' who was also seriously injured was arrested. The immediate/remote cause(s) of the fatal attack is yet to be unravelled.





“The suspect that led the group that carried out the attack, one Habeeb Ganiyu ‘M’ who was also seriously injured was arrested. The immediate/remote cause(s) of the fatal attack is yet to be unravelled.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc (+) has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter, by deploying strategies that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing attackers, adding that anybody found to have contributed in the ugly process that led to the death of the victims would be arrested and made to bear the full weight of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police, assures the people of the area in particular and Kwara State in general of their safety and security at all times, advising lawbreakers to vacate Kwara state, as anyone arrested for committing any crime would be arrested and dealt with in accordance to the laws of the land.”