Kogi speàker wins APC reps ticket for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu as ex-speaker’s son wins in Yagba  

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Prince Kolawole Matthew, emerged as the Reps candidate of the party for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

Matthew who scored 69 votes defeated the State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, David Aiyedogbon, and Segun Olobatoke to pick the ticket.

Also, the son of a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Engr. Folorunsho Olafemi, has won the House of Representatives primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yagba federal constituency.

He was announced the winner after the exercise in Isanlu on Friday.

Young Olafemi polled 76 delegate votes to defeat his closest rival, former Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo who polled 72 votes.

Both Fanwo and Olafemi are from Mopamuro local government area of the state.





In Okene/OgoriMagon federal constituency, Tijani Ozigis Ahmed scored 104 to win the election while

Dr Sanni Ozomata scored 1 vote, Bello Nasir and Ohiku Peters scored no vote.

In Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Hon. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem, won the House of Representatives ticket for Ajaokuta Federal constituency on the platform of the APC as he scored 70 votes.

