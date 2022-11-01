2023 Appropriation Bill scales second reading at Lagos Assembly

The 2023 Appropriation bill presented by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the State House of Assembly has scaled the second reading.

Consequently, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa committed it to a joint committee on Budget and Finance with a mandate to report back to the House on December 12.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Thursday, October 29 presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill of ₦1.6trn themed, ‘Budget of Continuity’ to the House.

Commenting on the proposed Budget during plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers said it is achievable while suggesting other areas through which the government could generate more funds.

Chairman, House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, gave details of the Appropriation Bill while some of his colleagues commended the Executive Arm over the proposal.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has summoned the Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf-Akinderu Fatai, to appear before it alongside the Managing Director of the Lagos Building Investment Company (LBIC), Mr Oluwatobi Lawal, over the planned demolition of some buildings in the Jakande Estate, Eti-Osa Local Government.

Also summoned are the affected residents of the Estate.

The issue was raised under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ by Hon. Noheem Adams, Deputy Majority Leader of the House.

