Oyetola, Oluwo commiserate with Davido, Deji Adeleke over Ifeanyi’s death

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday sympathized with the ace singer,  David  Adeleke also known as Davido, over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The governor who described the loss as irreparable remarked that, “I know how painful it is to see a boy we all saw last week bubbling with life to now be referred to in the past. I pray God comfort you and Chioma. Rest assured, very soon, God will bless you both with another son who will live long to fulfil his dreams in life.”

Oyetola also commiserated with Davido’s father, Dr Deji Adeleke, over the death of his grandson, saying as a grandfather himself, he feels Dr Adeleke’s pain. 

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan however prayed to God to comfort him and the entire family at this trying time.

“I pray God to give you both and your parents the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” Oyetola added.

Also, in a separate statement, Oluwo Of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi described the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of David Adeleke as a shock saying, losing a precious child comes with pain but one has to resign to God. 

The monarch said, “I commiserate with Davido, Dr Deji Adeleke, Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the entire Adeleke dynasty of Ede, Osun State over the incidence. Taking heart in such a moment is one of the acts of godliness. May God continue to guide and protect the family.”

