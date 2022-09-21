2022 Ehingbeti summit: Lagos, stakeholders emphasise commitment to resolutions

Ahead of staging the 2022 Ehingbeti Summit, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, assured that his administration remains committed to taking appropriate lessons through the implementation of its resolutions as done in the past.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while speaking at the Chartered Institute Of Bankers (CIBN) Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG) Private-Public Partnership Pre-Ehingbeti Stakeholders Engagement on “Building a Sustainable Future for a Greater Lagos,” emphasising that the Ehingbeti Economic Summit had played a vital role in the development of the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, recalled that the past Summits gave birth to several initiatives such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund as well as most of the key infrastructure that dotted the landscape of the state, among others, saying all these spoke to the quality of resolutions of past exercises.

Sanwo-Olu, while noting that governance is not a one-man show as, according to him, no government, irrespective of the quality of its officials can claim monopoly of knowledge or idea, however, stressed that Pre-Ehingbeti Stakeholders Engagement was organized to sensitize key stakeholders on upcoming 2022 Ehingbeti Economic Summit and seek inputs on the proposed 30-year Lagos State Development Plan (2022 –2052) which would be formally presented at the Summit for deliberation and final adoption for implementation.

President/Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Ken Opara, earlier in his welcome address, emphasized that the event served as a platform for engagement between the government and members of the banking and finance community who were also critical stakeholders of the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda.

Opara added that the programme which is a precursor to the Ehingbeti Summit provides an opportunity for the state government and private sector players to exchange ideas on the most efficient and effective way of accelerating growth and development in the state.

CIBN boss said the state government in recognition of the pivotal role played by the banking and finance industry sector in the development of the economy decided to share its visions and plans with the institute, to harness insights and commitment of the banking sector to support the initiatives of the development agenda.

He, therefore, called on members of the banking community to support the initiatives of the state government by channelling resources to critical sectors toward the development of Lagos State into a major economy in Sub-Saharan Africa.