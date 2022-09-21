In a relationship? These are signs that you have met ‘the one’

When it comes to relationships, especially romantic ones, there are signs that could show that the person you are with is ‘the one.’

Knowing ‘the one’ requires an intentional level of decisiveness and being intuitive. ‘The one’,’ to be clear, means someone that you are willing to get married to or spend the most important parts of your life to with.

In this article, we’ll be looking at the signs that show that you have met ‘the one’.

It’s, in fact, a big and bold decision to make. It is usually based on intuition and the willingness to take the risk of being hurt by the one person that you think is good and true for you.

1. Alignment

Your core values, principles, goals, and thought patterns are all in alignment. For most people, this is usually the most important matter to them. They believe that if the basic things that matter to them can align, everything else is minor and can be worked out.

However, just because you have found a person whose values align with yours does not mean that you will see eye-to-eye on the same things. You are different people, remember?

No one really wants to do life with someone they would be at loggerheads with when it comes to basic principles that they uphold in their life. So, it’s usually a check when you see someone whose core values align with yours.

2. Knowledge about commitment

Your partner, just like you, knows that commitment is necessary to make your relationship work, and they are ready to commit. What is knowledge without implementation? You both know that commitment is an ingredient that would contribute to making it thrive. They are ready to commit to the relationship regardless of how rocky things get. Both of you know that a healthy relationship needs commitment to thrive. In the face of conflict and disagreement, ‘the one’ would be willing to commit to making things work. You will see them putting in the work and effort.

3. Vulnerability comes easy for you

If you can be the vulnerable version of yourself when with someone and still feel safe, then that is a sign that they are the ‘one.’ You don’t have to walk on eggshells around them. You are not guarded around them. If when around someone, you have to be extra careful, and the thought of being vulnerable to them makes you scared, then they are not the kind of partner you should settle for.

You may have found the one if it’s quite easy for you to express yourself and allow them to see sides to you that you are not comfortable enough to show any other person.

4. They are your number one supporter





You have probably found the one if he or she shows up to support what you do. Sometimes, this person does not understand what your vision is about, yet they believe so much in you. The one is someone who motivates you, inspires you, supports you and goes all out to support your dreams and make them a reality. They do not look down on you or try to preach you out of your dreams and vision even when they do not understand it.

5. Being around them feels safe

They bring you comfort and, around them, you feel safe. It just feels right to have them in your corner and be safe around them. Around them, you find a place to call home. How do you know that they can be called home? Your intuition just tells you that it feels right. Beyond the feelings, there is a sense that allows you to know that you’ll not have it any other way.

6. They esteem you highly

They ‘rate’ (this word in Nigeria means respect and honour) you. You are not sad around them, and your childlike self is preserved. You don’t have them in your life, and all of a sudden you take on an entirely new personality to conform to their rigid standards. They allow you to be yourself.

Conclusively, remember that there is no hard and fast rule for making a choice about who ‘the one’ is. Intentionally look out for genuine signs.

