17 things you may not know about N-Power programme

All is now set for the commencement of enrolment for the Federal Government’s N-Power (Batch-C) Scheme.

The N-Power programme was established in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment, and direct support.

The N-Power Programme which was hitherto under the supervision of the Office of the Vice President has been transferred to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The ministry’s supervising Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq via a statement issued by the ministry’s Deputy Director (Press), Mrs Rhoda Iliya recently highlights modalities for the programme.

Below are facts you should be aware of before you apply for the programme;

N-Power programme is open to all young unemployed Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35. Enrolment will begin 11:45pm on Friday, June 26, 2020. All registration done before this time is null and void. N-Power registration is free-of-charge. You are not to pay any kobo to anyone for registration. Beneficiaries of the N-Power (Batch A & B) cannot reapply for the programme (Batch C). Batch A & B beneficiaries will be migrated into the Federal Government entrepreneurship schemes. Applications will be conducted online using a hybrid system of enrolment to ensure that all Nigerians are given an opportunity to participate. Special considerations will be given to persons living with disabilities who apply for the N-Power programme. All applicants must supply their Bank Verification Number (BVN) In their applications. 400,000 applicants will be selected for the Batch C programme. N-Power has six broad categories namely; N-Power Agro, N-Power Build, N-Power Creative, N-Power Tech, N-Power Teach and N-Power Health. Non-graduates cannot apply for N-Power Teach and N-Power Health. Graduates and non-graduates can apply for N-Power Agro, N-Power Build, N-Power Creative, N-Power Tech. It is not clear yet if the programme will run for two years like the previous batches. (This section will be updated will correct info) All applicants are enjoined to follow instructions during the application process as they are a vital component of the N-Power Programme. All applicants are also enjoined not to input their details on any platform not put up on verified N-Power platforms. All applicants are enjoyed to follow N-Power on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook for authentic updates and info.

All applicants are also enjoined to be wary of fake websites in the name or likeness of N-Power.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Authorises Giadom To Proceed With APC NEC Meeting

A High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has granted an Order compelling the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, to proceed with the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, June 25th, 2020… Read Full Story

APC NEC: Buhari Was Ill-Advised, Says Ajimobi Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that its faction of the National Working Committee will not participate in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

Fayemi Denies Taking Giadom To Buhari

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied media reports that he took the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, to the Presidential Villa to meet President Buhari… Read Full Story

Nigerian High Commission Showed Us Land Documents, Says Ghanaian Foreign Minister

Staff of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra have produced documents to prove that the government of Nigeria owns the land where security operatives partly demolished a building last Friday… Read Full Story

Ghana Offers To Rebuild Nigeria’s Demolished Building

The Ghanaian government has offered to rebuild the structure belonging to the Nigerian High Commission which was demolished by some unknown people on Friday, June 19… Read Full Story

We Are Ready For Any Future Epidemic — Oyo Govt

THE Oyo State government said its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the state to overhaul its emergency response system and ensure it has in place permanent structures to tackle any… Read Full Story

Reps To Probe Federal Ministry Of Water Resources Over ₦343m Expenditure Without Vouchers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation into how the sum of N343 million spent by the Ministry of Water Resources and for what projects as well as why the Ministry refused to give the vouchers covering the amount to the Auditor General for audit… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Influx Of Foreign Herdsmen

LAST Tuesday, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to prevent herdsmen in other countries from entering Nigeria. Consequently, the House scheduled a meeting with the heads of security agencies in the country on how to checkmate illegal entry by foreign herders. The Green Chamber’s resolution followed… Read Full Story