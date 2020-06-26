JUST IN: Ajimobi’s burial to hold on Sunday, to be buried in his mosque

Body of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, will be interred on Sunday at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan at noon.

Media aide to the late governor, Mr Bolaji Tunji, disclosed the decision of the Ajimobi’s family in a statement released on Friday evening.

The statement, however, stressed the need for participants at the burial to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo states, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced.

“Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan, at noon on Sunday, June 28 after the traditional Muslim prayers.

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation.

“Furthermore, details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow (Saturday).

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well-wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect,” the statement read.

