15-year-old Nigerian-born Christopher Ugwu suffering from autism declared missing in Britain

Police in Britain have begun search for a 15-year-old Nigerian-born Christopher Ugwu and are urging the public to assist in finding him.

Christopher suffers from Autism and may display the behaviours of an eight-year-old.

He was last seen at Kings Cross Railway Station on Saturday, 16 May, at about 10.15 p.m., according to the British Metropolitan Police.

He was carrying a rucksack, wearing dark coloured trousers, an olive hoody, dark coloured jacket and dark trainers. He is described as 5ft 10 inches tall, of slim build with a shaved head.

He has an Oyster card in his possession that has not been used since that day. He has gone missing before and is known to travel on buses and trains.

Officers are urging anyone who is travelling on public transport to look out for him.

Officers have previously issued CCTV stills of Christopher that were taken as he travelled between Euston, Kings Cross and St Pancras stations at around 10:15 p.m. on the day he went missing.

Given the length of time Christopher has now been missing, his family and officers are increasingly keen to locate him.

Detective Inspector, Yasmin Lalani, from the East Area Safeguarding Command, said: “We are urging the public to look out for Christopher. His family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as he has now been missing for an extended period of time.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays To Eidul-Fitr Celebration

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr Celebration. Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement made available to… Read full story

Schools Will Reopen Soon But No Date ― FG

THE Federal Government has disclosed that there are plans to soon reopen schools nationwide, saying, however, that this will not be done in two weeks as being speculated in some quarters. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the clarification on Thursday during the Presidential Task Force on… Read full story

NLC Decries Incessant Harassment Of Healthcare Workers By Security Agents

The Lagos State Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has decried the recent harassment and intimidation of healthcare workers by security officers, including Nigeria Police in the state. The state Chairman, Mrs Agnes Sessi, expressed the concern at the inauguration of the union’s Labour-Civil Society Situation… Read full story

Air Peace Announces Plans To Downsize, Stop Inflight Services On Resumption

Nigeria’s domestic airline, Air Peace has indicated plans to downsize once flight operations resume. The Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema who declared this during a webinar organised by Aelex partners with the theme: “Survival Strategies for Nigerian Airlines’, said the downsize will affect some of his workers even… Read full story

Court Jails Man 26 Years For Abducting, Marrying, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Ese Oruru

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, has convicted Yunusa Dahiru for the abduction of 14-year-old Ese Oruru and getting her pregnant in the process. The presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang, sentenced Dahiru to 26 years imprisonment in a judgment she delivered on Thursday… Read full story