Plea to governors on coronavirus, evidence of FG’s failure, says PDP

The All Preogeessives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has failed to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

The PDP said the call to state governments to take ownership of the response to contain the pandemic by Dr. Sani Aliyu, was an evidence of the failure of the Federal Government to manage the health crises in the country.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, calling on governors of the opposition to support their counterpart governors in the ruling party with information and strategy to contain the virus.

According to the party, the two states of Ogun (APC), Lagos (APC) and Abuja the seat of power are led by the All Progressives Congress all of which according to the party had experienced escalated figure of COVID 19 cases buttressing the position of the party.