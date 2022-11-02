1,156 bag diploma, certificates at PTI convocation

Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) has produced a total of 1,156 graduands with diplomas and certificates for 2020/2021 academic session.

This is just as the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Dr Henry Adimula, has said the institute was repositioned to becoming the hub of training in the oil and gas industry in Africa.

The convocation was held last weekend at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Dr Adimula said that 659 were awarded National Diploma out of the 1,156, while 501 were awarded with Higher National Diploma, while six graduands received the PTI General Welding Certificates.

“I am delighted to inform you that out of these numbers, 112 students graduated with Distinctions while 380 graduated with Upper Credit grades,” he said.

Adimula said that the PTI’s vision and mission anchored on competence and capacity had distinguished the Institute as a Centre of Excellence for the human capacity development in the operations of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and beyond.

He appealed to the National Assembly and major stakeholders in oil and gas to support the amendment of the PTI Act.

He said that the development would enable the oil and gas institute to perform its duty effectively in line with the global trend in the industry and allied sectors.

The principal said that other challenges confronting the Institute include training and retraining of the institute’s personnel vis-a-vis the cost of the training, locally and internationally

Adimula congratulated the graduands and assured them that the training had prepared them for the opportunities that were available not only in the oil and gas and allied industries, but in the renewable new and cleaner sources of energy.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards to distinguished individuals, including the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Dr Emmanuel Sideso Abe 1.

