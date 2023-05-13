Hon Idris Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has announced his intention to run for the speakership of the incoming 10th assembly in Abuja, during a meeting attended by six other speakership aspirants.

The event served as a platform for Wase to outline his 10-point agenda if elected as the Speaker, which includes creating a strong and independent parliament, promoting fiscal discipline and economic prosperity, and implementing social welfare schemes and programs.

Wase emphasized the need for a truly independent legislature and called for general orientation and image rebranding of the National Assembly.

He also stressed the importance of approaching nation-building as a joint task, irrespective of political affiliation, tribe, or religion.

The Deputy Speaker appealed to power brokers to cede the position of Speaker to the North zone, citing the fact that the North Central geo-political zone where he hails from has not produced the Speaker since the return of democracy in 1999.

“It must also be noted that it is only the North Central in the entire country that has not produced the Speaker in 24 years after the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999,” Wase said.

In their goodwill messages, the other six aspirants expressed their support for Wase’s campaign, with Hon. Mukhtar Betara of Borno State stressing the need for a consensus candidate to be picked.

“We must sit and say this is the person we have picked to lead us. I assure all my colleagues, members-elect, and former members, we are not going to fight. We are going to agree to support one of us as Speaker,” Betara said.

Wase concluded his speech with a commitment to national integration and building a society where justice reigns.

“It is on the strength of this that I offer myself to contest and serve as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly in clear deference to Nigerian constitutional provision and with your full support and understanding of Nigerians so that the journey we began together a long time ago can continue to prosper. At this point, I will use the words of my leader, emilokan emilokan, emilokan”, Wase said.

