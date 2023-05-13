Senior pastor at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, opens up on how Bishop Oyedepo’s prayer saw him through an undisclosed sickness.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, on May 11, 2023, attended an International Minister Conference organized by David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

During the event, he confirmed that he was sick last year and testified about his recovery but did not disclose the nature of his illness.

“Last year, I was a little bit ill and against everything; the medical sciences, Papa (Oyedepo) spoke, and I am here today. And I want to give God the glory!” he stated.

Fatoyinbo stated that his mentor Oyedepo was praying for him and invoking blessings over him while he was undergoing medical care.

Pastor Biodun also said that he used to be a drummer at Winners Chapel.

He testified that he had been watching Oyedepo from afar for many years, but his life changed dramatically when he got closer to him.